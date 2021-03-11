Lola Sultan Joins Abbie Cornish in Family Action-Adventure Film ‘Dakota’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Young U.S. model and actor Lola Sultan (“Bernie the Dolphin”) is attached to star alongside Australia’s Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Bright Star”) in family action-adventure film “Dakota,” which is set to start shooting this month in Italy.

“Dakota” is being directed by Kirk Harris (“Bernie The Dolphin”) and produced by Italy’s Iervolino Entertainment, which is tapping into the Italian production tax rebate that currently allows a 40% deduction on eligible production costs.

Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Danielle Maloni, Marty Poole, Kirk Harris and Ace Underhill are producing. Johnny Harrington (“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”) wrote the screenplay.

“Dakota” is the name of a combat dog that belongs to Marine Clet Sanders who tragically dies in Afghanistan. Sargent TJ Malcom fulfils a promise to bring Dakota, who is Clet’s best friend, home to his family’s farm.

“Clet’s wife Kate, played by Abbie Cornish is struggling to maintain the small-town farm with her daughter (Sultan), while also running the local volunteer fire department, so TJ offers to stay and help out,” reads the film’s provided synopsis.

“Still a young girl at heart but with a strong temper and very independent, much like her military hero father, Sultan’s character is a fighter and builds an unbreakable bond with Dakota,” the synopsis adds.

Lola Sultan, 12, will next be seen playing a young Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s “Yes Day,” which drops on March 12.

The young talent, who is currently studying at the Lycee Français de Los Angeles, has been working in the entertainment business since the age of six. She has already appeared in seven feature films, including James Franco-directed drama “In Dubious Battle,” and comedy “Monsters at Large,” besides playing the lead in the “Bernie the Dolphin” franchise.

Sultan has also had roles on the TV series “Fresh off the Boat,” “Party Girl” and “The Doctors” and she has appeared in U.S. commercials for lead­ing brands including Experian, Lenovo and Frito-Lay.

Sultan is represented by CESD and Spotlight Management.