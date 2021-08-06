Lionsgate Sets Holiday Comedy ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ Starring Dermot Mulroney (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate is set to release “The Fight Before Christmas,” a holiday comedy featuring “My Best Friend’s Wedding” star Dermot Mulroney and “The Goldbergs” actor Hayley Orrantia.

Lionsgate is partnering with MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd on the film, which will come out in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The Fight Before Christmas” recently wrapped production in Chicago and co-stars Janel Parrish of Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Described as a “mischievous tale,” the story follows 29-year-old Emma (Orrantia), whose 54-year-old father (Mulroney) begins dating her high school frenemy (Parrish) soon after his wife passes away. Emma embarks on a mission to break up the happy couple after her dad insists they spend the holidays together.

“The Miseducation of Bindu” filmmaker Prarthana Mohan is directing “The Fight Before Christmas,” with Sara Endsley (“The Young and the Restless”) on board to write the screenplay.

“This fun comedy is the perfect entertainment for holiday audiences,” said Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s VP of acquisitions and co-productions. “We’re excited to be adding this movie to a slate that offers something for everyone.”

Hannah Pillemer, MarVista Entertainment’s executive VP of creative affairs, adds, “We are thrilled to have Lionsgate on board distributing what’s sure to be an instant Christmas classic. Our cast was fantastic from top to bottom and they delivered so many comedic and unexpected moments.”

Executive producers on the film include Larry Grimaldi, Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis and Fernando Szew at MarVista Entertainment, Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo at Particular Crowd, and Tim Stearns and Michael Madnick at Ace Film Studios.

Orrantia is repped by APA Agency, Haylo Management, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Parrish is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn.