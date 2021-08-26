×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen Resigns Amid Andrew Cuomo Controversies

Lionsgate Moves ‘American Underdog,’ Shows Off Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ at CinemaCon

American Underdog Lionsgate
Courtesy of Michael Kubeisy/Lionsgate

To use a football analogy, Lionsgate called a late-stage audible for sports drama “American Underdog,” moving its domestic theatrical premiere to Christmas Day from a congested Dec. 10, the company  revealed in its slate presentation Thursday at CinemaCon. Lionsgate was the last distributor to show a product reel at the Las Vegas gathering of cinema operators that ended Thursday.

“American Underdog,” the true-life drama of grocery-store worker turned football superstar Kurt Warner, received a Lionsgate marketing blitz with posters plastered across CinemaCon. Full-sized autographed footballs emblazoned with the film’s title were passed out in a promotion. Since it is an inspirational drama, “this movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith,” Joe Drake, Chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in his in-person remarks. Warner and actor Zachary Levi, who portrays Warner, delivered recorded comments.

Nicolas Cage’s Hollywood satire “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — another a 2022 release — also received a warm audience response to its trailer and video message. Cage portrays himself becoming entangled in unexpected action-adventure with a shady wealthy man who pays him lavishly for a personal appearance.

Big-budget sci-fi movie “Moonfall”— which reportedly carries a $140 million production budget– shared the spotlight, with the presentation including chunks of the film and a recorded message from writer-director, Roland Emmerich. “Moonfall” is dated for Feb. 4, 2022.

Lionsgate prominently cited a dozen films in its presentation, with Lionsgate’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution David Spitz on stage saying, “There still is no better platform to release a film than on the big screen.” The audience of exhibitors audibly warmed to an “only in theaters” message that flashed for the 2022 horror film “The Devil’s Light.”

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad