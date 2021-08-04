Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell to Star in Ensemble Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell will star in the ensemble comedy film “Reunion.”

The movie is the first greenlit project for Artists Road, the comedy film joint venture that was formed in October by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First and Off-Road Productions. The pic puts a darkly humorous spin on the classic whodunnit. It centers on a murder that takes place during a snowstorm at a high school reunion party, which leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion trying to piece together clues.

Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the movie from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

Howery and Bell previously appeared together in “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” the acclaimed 2019 Amazon comedy. Bell’s credits also include “Rough Night,” “22 Jump Street” and “Office Christmas Party,” while Howery has appeared in the likes of “Get Out,” “Tag” and the upcoming “Free Guy.” Magnussen has starred in “Into the Woods,” “Ingrid Goes West” and appears in the upcoming “Many Saints of Newark.”

“Reunion’s” producers include Artists Road partners Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak, Unique Features’ Mickey Schiff, and Howery. Executive producing are Unique Features’ Bob Shaye alongside Magnussen and Bell.

Principal photography will begin in Los Angeles this fall. Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass’ president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of Spyglass.

Howery is represented by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, Cohen & Gardner LLP and The Aziza Work Group Inc. Magnussen is represented by UTA, BRS/Gage Talent Agency, Anonymous Content, R&CPMK and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Bell is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Nelson is represented by 3 Arts and Erik Hyman.

BenunLaw negotiated the deals on behalf of Artists Road.