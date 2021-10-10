‘Libertad’ by Clara Roquet Wins International Competition at Antalya Film Festival

Catalan director Clara Roquet’s teenage female friendship drama “Libertad” and Ferit Karahan’s social drama “Brother’s Keeper,” about Kurdish kids living in fear at a Turkish boarding school, won the best film awards respectively in the international and national competitions at Turkey’s 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival which wrapped Saturday.

“Libertad,” a first feature that centers on a bond that forms during a summer in Spain’s Costa Brava between two young women from opposite sides of the tracks, was a recent Cannes Critics’ Week standout that has been making the festival rounds. Pic will soon segue from Antalya to the Rome Film Festival.

“Brother’s Keeper” is based on helmer Karahan’s own experience and follows two friends, Yusef and Memo, at a secluded boarding school for Kurdish boys in the mountains of Eastern Anatolia. When Memo falls mysteriously ill, Yusuf to try to help his friend is forced to struggle through the bureaucratic obstacles put up by the school’s repressive authorities.

“Keeper,” which had its Turkish premiere at Antalya, launched earlier this year from Berlin’s Panorama strand, where it won the section’s Fipresci prize. Besides scoring best film it also won prizes for best screenplay and editing in Antalya.

The Turkish competition’s other standout title was “Kerr,” the latest drama by minimalist moviemaker Tayfun Pirselimoğlu in which a man named Can gets caught up in a hellish spiral after witnessing a murder in a small town where he has arrived to attend his father’s funeral.

“Kerr” won the section’s prize for best director and also for its music, plus a nod from Turkish film director’s association.

In the international competition, Costa Rican director Paz Fabrega won the best director prize for “Aurora,” her drama about female companionship prompted by an an unwanted pregnancy that launched from Rotterdam. Switzerland’s Claudia Grob won best actress for her role in “The Fam,” which is set in a teenage girls’ residential care home in Geneva. And the best actor award went to Finland’s Petri Poikolainen for playing the wheelchair-bound blind protagonist in Teemu Nikki’s “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic.”

The event, which is Turkey’s oldest film festival and the country’s prime local cinema catalyst, is co-headed by chief Ahmet Boyacıoğlu and artistic director Başak Emre and hosted by the Municipality of Antalya with the support of the Republic of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Awards

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Libertad,” dir. Clara Roquet

Best Director: Paz Fabrega (“Aurora”)

Best Actress: Claudia Grob (“The Fam”)

Best Actor: Petri Poikolainen (“The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic”)

NATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Brother’s Keeper,” dir. Ferit Karahan

Dr. Avni Tolunay Special Jury Prize: “Between Two Dawns,” dir. Selman Nacar

Behlül Dal Best First Film Award: “Anatolian Leopard,” Emre Kayiş

Best Director: Tayfun Pirselimoğlu (“Kerr”)

Cahide Sonku Award: Ezgi Baltas, Feride Cicecoglu

Best Screenplay: Ferit Karahanm Gulistan Acet (“Brother’s Keeper”)

Best Actress: Nihal Yalçın (“Zuhal”)

Best Actor: Tarhan Karagöz (“The Cage”)

Best Cinematography: Özgür Eken (“Commitment Hasan”)

Best Music: Nikos Kyourgos (“Kerr”)

Best Editing: Serkan Sezgin, Ferit Kaarahan, Hayedeh Safiyari (“Brother’s Keeper”)

Best Art Director: Billur Turan (“Anatolian Leopard”)

Best Supporting Actress: Nezaket Erden (“Between Two Dawns”), Özay Hecht (“The Cage”)

Best Supporting Actor: Erdem Şenocak (“Between Two Dreams”)

Turkish Film Critics’ Association Best Film Award: “Pure White,” dir. Necip Çağhan Özdemir

Film Directors’ Association Best Director Award: Tayfun Pirselimoğlu, (“Kerr”)

NATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “All-In,” dir. Volkan Üce Special

Jury Prize: “Expecting a Grain of Sand,” dir. Aslı Akdağ

NATIONAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “I’ll Leave You Two Alone,” dir. Elif Refiğ Special

Jury Prize: “The Second Night,” dir. Ali Tansu Turhan