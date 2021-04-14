Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci Join Liam Neeson in Action Thriller ‘Memory’

Martin Campbell’s action thriller ‘Memory’ has rounded out its ensemble cast, adding Emmy winner Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon.

The actors will star alongside Liam Neeson, who plays Alex Lewis, an expert assassin “with a reputation for discreet precision.”

According to the logline, when Alex refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. Veteran FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead (Atwal) and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex, but also drawing the ire of local tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing — he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

“Memory” is based on the book “De Zaak Alzheimer” by Jef Geeraerts and the Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer,” directed by Erik Van Looy and written by Van Looy and Carl Joos. The film is currently in production in Bulgaria.

Black Bear Pictures is financing the project, produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman under her Welle Entertainment banner, Rupert Maconick, Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Ben Stillman serve as executive producers, alongside Peter Bouckaert and Rudy Durand.

The film is also part of the output deal between Black Bear and STXinternational, which has secured international rights to the film. The company will distribute the film directly in the U.K., Ireland and India. Black Bear’s sister company, Elevation Pictures Corp., will release the project in Canada. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, is representing domestic distribution rights.

Black Bear most recently debuted J Blakeson’s “I Care a Lot,” which, after launching in February, landed the No. 1 position on Netflix. The film nabbed a Golden Globes win for best actress for star Rosamund Pike.

