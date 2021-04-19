‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Lewis Tan to Lead David Ignatius Series Adaptation ‘Quantum Spy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mortal Kombat” star Lewis Tan has landed the leading role in an anticipated adaptation of the David Ignatius novel “Quantum Spy.”

Tan will serve as star and co-executive producer on the pilot from Boies/Schiller Entertainment, Anonymous Content, Flame Ventures and “24” alum Tony Krantz.

The project was first in development at NBC, though Boies/Schiller has renewed rights solely and will take the project to a slew of buyers this week, sources said. The work from Ignatius, the award-winning Washington Post columnist, follows a top-secret American quantum research lab compromised by a Chinese mole.

Tan will play newly-assigned Chinese-American CIA officer Harris Chang, tasked to hunt down the traitor. Soon, he’s caught in an ever-expanding maze of spymasters, assassins and temptations turning the investigation into a personal obsession. Though action-packed and sexy, the property also gets to the heart of a timely discussion in content and across the country — what does it mean to be an American hero?

Boies/Schiller president Zack Schiller is overseeing on behalf of his company, with Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content. Dave Kalstein, repped by Anonymous, is scripting the adaptation and will also executive produce. Kalstein just wrapped production on “Treadstone” for USA, on which he oversaw writing and production across four continents. Previously, he served as co-executive producer on “Quantico” and also on “NCIS:LA” where he produced more than twenty-five episodes. He has also developed shows at CBS, Showtime, and NBC. The “Quantum Spy” package was assembled by CAA.

Tan will lead the Warner Bros. theatrical/HBO Max hybrid rollout of “Mortal Kombat,” adapted from the classic video game and set for domestic release this Friday. He is represented by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment. The actor is also set to star in the Netflix original film “Fistful of Vengeance.” His additional credits include “Wu Assassins,” “Into the Badlands,” and “Deadpool 2.”

Upcoming Boies/Schiller projects include the film “Lakewood” with Naomi Watts. Ignatius, who covered international affairs for more than 25 years, also counts the novels “Agents of Innocence,” “Body of Lies,” and “The Increment.”