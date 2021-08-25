Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Stunt Rig Accident While Shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a stunt rig accident on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” said a spokesperson for Marvel.

The shoot was happening overnight in Boston, while the production for the “Black Panther” sequel is based in Atlanta. There are no current impacts to the shooting schedule

