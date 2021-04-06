Wavelength Names Lee Beckett Vice President, Head of Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Wavelength, the award-winning company behind films like “Feels Good Man” and “Farewell Amor,” has named executive Lee Beckett as vice president and head of production for its film division.

Lee will work closely with Wavelength founder and CEO Jenifer Westphal and president Joe Plummer to further the label’s mission to “tell great f—ing stories.” In her new role, Beckett will manage the day-to-day operations for Wavelength’s in-house productions and work to implement the short and long-term production needs for Wavelength Films.

“I am honored to join the Wavelength executive team at this moment of exponential growth in their film division. Their taste, integrity and drive are second to none, and it is such a privilege to join their mission to endow diverse filmmakers and find our common humanity through award-winning storytelling,” said Beckett.

Beckett joins Wavelength from ABC News where she served as vice president of original production for the documentary division, overseeing films and series for Disney platforms. Prior to that, she managed and executive produced for XCON Productions, whose titles include the Emmy-winning series “A Crime to Remember” and the Emmy-nominated Netflix film “Reversing Roe.”

She also worked on “The Last Defense,” a doc series executive produced by Viola Davis which won the “Justice Through the Arts” award granted by the NYS Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. Her recent volunteer work includes directing the mega-viral spots “Dear Young People: Don’t Vote,” created to drive youth to the polls, for which she won three Hatch Gold Awards for “Creating a Movement” and “Creative Excellence”.

“Lee’s passion for storytelling is undeniable and we are lucky to have her join our team. In just five years, Wavelength has grown to be a force in the industry, and Lee’s experience and insight will be a great asset to the Films division,” said Plummer.

Wavelength is committed to developing, producing, and financing films that “depict the raw power of the human condition,” the company said. They recently debuted “Cusp” and “The Burning World” at Sundance, the former winning a jury prize. The upcoming slate includes the coming-of-age drama “You and Me This Summer,” the documentary “Empire of Ebony,” and the PBS “American Masters” documentary “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands.”