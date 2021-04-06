Participant’s Laura Kim Named Executive Vice President of Marketing

Participant’s Laura Kim has been promoted to executive vice president of marketing.

The seven-year-veteran of the company had previously served as a senior vice president in film marketing. She will continue to report to the company’s worldwide marketing president Christina Kounelias.

“Laura has become a good friend and trusted colleague for the past five years that we have worked closely together. Her vast knowledge and deep expertise in independent, specialty and international films is second-to-none, contributing greatly to the success of our films,” said Kounelias. “Her strategic thinking, great devotion to mentorship and genuine passion for impact and the issues match Participant’s core values, and on behalf of everyone at the company, we are thrilled to recognize her numerous contributions with this promotion.”

In her new role, Kim assumes expanded duties in independent and international film and series projects at the studio, founded with a mission to produce content that inspires audiences to engage in positive social action.

“I am excited to be working on films and series that move me and that challenge us to try harder and do better. I feel especially lucky to do this with people who inspire me and with filmmakers whom I respect,” said Kim.

During her tenure, the executive has been instrumental to specialty features like the Oscar-winning “American Factory,” “A Fantastic Woman,” “Spotlight,” and “Citizenfour.” Kim also contributed to “Monos,” “Human Flow,” “The Look of Silence,” and “RBG.” Her most recent campaign is for the Oscar-nominated “Collective,” and the upcoming “Final Account” and the Sundance player “My Name Is Pauli Murray.”

Prior to joining Participant, Kim was principal and founder of Inside Job, a motion picture marketing, public relations and distribution consulting firm. Clients included notable films like “Winter’s Bone,” “Ida,” and “Gloria.” She also served as an EVP at Warner Independent Pictures, working on campaigns for “Before Sunset,” “March of the Penguins,” “Paradise Now” and “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Kim is a member of AMPAS, for which she sits on the Diversity Committee and its A2020 initiative, amongst others. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Film Independent.