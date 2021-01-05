Lashana Lynch to Join Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ Movie Musical

Lashana Lynch is getting musical — with the British star set to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of “Matilda.”

The musical movie is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s classic about a 5-year-old named Matilda, whose precocious nature and gift for telekinesis help her overcome bullying from her parents, classmates and even the school’s principal Miss Trunchbull.

Lynch is in talks to play Miss Honey, Matilda’s good-natured teacher, in the film from Netflix and Sony TriStar, which follows the 1996 film adaptation and the 2010 stage production “Matilda the Musical.”

Matthew Warchus, who also directed the stage musical, will return to direct the film. Original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay, which features original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the film for Working Title, after recently working with the streamer on the latest adaptation of “Rebecca” (starring Lily James and Armie Hammer). Luke Kelly will produce for The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Of course, this is not Lynch’s first time stepping into the world of classic IP. The British actor’s next role sees her stepping into James Bond’s world in “No Time to Die.”

Lynch plays Nomi, the new 007, to Daniel Craig’s Bond. The action film, which was delayed from its original April 2020 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now set to debut on April 2, 2021.

Lynch also starred opposite Brie Larson in 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” playing fellow fighter pilot Maria Rambeau. Though the Nia DaCosta-directed “Captain Marvel 2” is set for November 11, 2022, it’s unclear whether Lynch will reprise her role, though the sequel will feature the adult version of Maria’s daughter Monica (played by Teyonah Parris).

Lynch is repped by ICM, the U.K.’s BWH Agency, Alan Siegel and Sloane Offer.