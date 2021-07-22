Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson Join Annette Bening and Bryan Cranston in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson are joining Annette Bening and Bryan Cranston in an upcoming Paramount Plus lotto hack project.

“Jerry and Marge Go Large,” announced recently as one of the first original films at the ViacomCBS streaming platform, is from director David Frankel.

The film tells the remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Wilmore is an Emmy winner whose credits include “The Laundromat,” and he also served as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show.” He is repped by 3 Arts, UTA & Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Wilson starred in the long-running NBC hit “The Office” and recently appeared in the Toronto Film Festival player “Blackbird” opposite Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon. He is repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

“Jerry and Marge” is produced by MRC Film’s Landline Pictures unit run by Amy Baer, Gil Netter, and Levantine Films. Kevin Halloran (“Ford v Ferrari”) will serve as executive producer. Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Marley & Me”) directs form a script by Brad Copeland. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine developed and packaged the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

MRC’s Landline label eyes entertaining, concept and star-driven movies for audiences over 50 with crossover appeal. Additional projects include “The Back Nine,” from writer-director Michael Patrick King and star Renée Zellweger.