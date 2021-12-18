Los Angeles Film Critics Awards 2021: The Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account.

As previously announced, Mel Brooks received the association’s 2021 career achievement award. This year’s winners will be honored alongside Brooks during a ceremony in 2022.

“Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,” LAFCA president Claudia Puig said in a Nov. statement announcing Brooks as an honoree. “He not only has made us laugh uproariously, he has broken comic barriers and paved the way for and influenced generations of filmmakers after him.”

Last year, the LAFCA named director Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” best picture. Chloé Zhao won best director for “Nomadland,” which went on to earn her two Academy Awards, for best director and best picture. Chadwick Boseman and Carey Mulligan won for their lead performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Promising Young Woman,” respectively.

Earlier this month, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) awarded Lady Gaga with best actress for Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” while Benedict Cumberbatch took home best actor for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” The NYFCC named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of 2021, while Campion took home the best director prize.

See the full winners list below, updating as announcements come in:

Best Picture:

Runner-up:

Best Director:

Runner-up:

Best Actor:

Runner-up:

Best Actress:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Actor:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Animated Film:

Runner-up:

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction:

Runner-up:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Runner-up:

Best Screenplay:

Runner-up:

Best Cinematography: “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

Runner-up: “Dune,” Greig Fraser

Best Editing:

Runner-up:

Best Music/Score: “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

Runner-up: “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer,” Jonny Greenwood

Best Production Design: “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Steve Saklad

Runner-up: “Nightmare Alley,” Tamara Deverell

New Generation Prize:

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award:

Career Achievement: Mel Brooks

Legacy Award: