Tony Award Winner L. Scott Caldwell to Lead Blumhouse Amazon Feature ‘Bingo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

L. Scott Caldwell will star in Blumhouse and Amazon’s “Bingo,” the latest thriller on the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate.

The Tony Award-winning actor, known for her roles as Rose in “Lost” and in “The Fugitive” will star as Delores, the “witty, loyal and tough grandmother” at the center of “Bingo’s” story.

Caldwell joins previously announced stars Adriana Barraza (Oscar nominee for “Babel”), who plays Delores’ best friend Lupita, and “The Good Lord Bird” breakout Joshua Caleb Johnson, as her grandson Caleb.

Set in the barrio of Oak Springs, the film follows a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Lupita is the leader of the group, keeping them together as a community, a family, but little do they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

“Bingo” is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero from a script by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey executive produce.

Caldwell previously starred in Blumhouse Television’s anthology series “Sacred Lies.” She is currently recurring on CBS’s “All Rise” (playing star Simone Missick’s mother), HBO’s “Insecure,” ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Caldwell won the Tony Award for her work in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” in 1988.

“Bingo” is one of the forthcoming films in Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate, a set of genre, horror-thriller films that highlight female and emerging filmmakers behind the camera, while spotlighting diversity on screen with new and established actors in “unexpected” roles. The “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series debuted in Oct. 2020 with “The Lie,” “Black Box,” “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne”; the 2021 set of projects includes “The Manor,” “Black as Night” and “Madres.”

Rounding out the film’s cast are Richard Brake (“Game of Thrones”) as Mr. Big, Clayton Landy (“Sully”) as Morris, Jonathan Medina (“The Purge”) as Eric, Bertila Damas (“Lodge 49”) as Yolanda, Grover Coulson as Clarence, Kelly Murtagh (“The Lovebirds”) as Raquel, and David Jensen (“Midnight Special”) as Mario.

Caldwell is represented by The Rosenzweig Group and SMS Talent.