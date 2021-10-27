Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins’ Great Company Inks Two-Year Overall Film Deal With Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has signed a two-year overall film deal with Academy Award-nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins’ Great Company.

News of the pact comes ahead of the debut of “Last Night in Soho,” which Wilson-Cairns co-wrote alongside director Edgar Wright, as it bolsters the working relationship between Wilson-Cairns and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The Focus Features movie arrives in theaters on Friday, Oct. 29.

Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer announced news of the deal, saying, “Krysty is a brilliant, virtuosic storyteller, who has already put her distinctive stamp on successful, quality films in a variety of genres.”

“We are thrilled to solidify our ties to her and Jack,” Cramer’s statement continues. “And we are confident that our partnership with Great Company will yield a wide range of incredible projects in the years to come.”

Wilson-Cairns and Jack Ivins (“Aladdin,” “Wrath of Man”), who are childhood friends, formed Great Company Entertainment in 2020, with the announcement explaining that the duo “decided the global pandemic was the ideal time to start a business.” The aim of their company, though, is simple — to “collaborate with the biggest and best talent to create the highest calibre entertainment, all starting with the very best scripts and original concepts.”

In their statement, Wilson-Cairns and Ivins confirmed how the Universal deal furthered those goals.

“At Great Company, our mission in life is to work with the very best (it’s kinda in the name.) At Universal we find ourselves in the greatest company ever,” Wilson-Cairns and Ivins stated. “We got into this business as our favorite films and filmmakers have come from Universal, and we look forward to contributing to their already stellar canon. Donna Langley and Peter Cramer have long been champions, and to make this place our home is a dream come true.”

In addition to “Last Night in Soho,” Wilson-Cairns’ previously worked with Amblin on “1917,” which she co-wrote with Sam Mendes. The 2019 film earned the duo nominations for best original screenplay at the Academy Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards, among others.

Wilson-Cairns’ upcoming projects include “The Good Nurse” — starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain and directed by Tobias Lindholm — which wrapped production earlier this year.