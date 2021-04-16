Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Reunite on Disney Movie About Cinderella’s Stepsisters

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the creative minds behind “Bridesmaids” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” are reteaming on a movie about Cinderella’s evil stepsisters.

Set at Disney, Wiig and Mumolo will write the screenplay for the musical comedy that reimagines the classic fairytale from the perspective of the two siblings who didn’t get their happily ever after.

Wiig and Mumolo aren’t expected to act in the film, which is still in the early stages of development. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are producing the movie via Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The duo have been friends for decades, first meeting at the L.A. improv group The Groundlings in the early 2000s. In 2011, they wrote “Bridesmaids,” one of the most successful R-rated comedies in decades. The film — starring Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy — earned nearly $300 million at the box office and scored an Oscar nomination for original screenplay.

A decade later, Wiig and Mumolo reunited on this year’s “Barb and Star Goes to Vista Del Mar,” a wacky comedy about lifelong best friends who leave their small town for the first time to vacation in Florida.

In the years between, Wiig starred in indie films such as “The Skeleton Twins” and “The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” as well as the superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” Mumolo, whose next film role will be in the comedy “Queenpins” with Kristen Bell,” appeared in “This Is 40,” “The Boss” and “Bad Moms.”

Disney has given the feature-film treatment to several of its classic villains, including Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” and its sequel “Mistress of Evil.” And “Cruella,” a backstory starring Emma Stone as the notorious “101 Dalmatians” baddie, is coming to theaters on May 28. On the same day, it will debut on Disney Plus for a $30 rental fee.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.