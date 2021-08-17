Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Movie ‘Spencer’ Sets Release Date

Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, is coming to theaters in November. The film, from Neon and Topic Studios, will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

Originally expected to debut in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, “Spencer” will hit in theaters on Nov. 5, primed for an awards-season push. Marvel’s “The Eternals” from Chloé Zhao and Tom Hanks’ sci-fi pic “Finch” are also set to launch on the same day.

Stewart stars as the late Princess Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) in the movie, written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. The drama takes place during Christmastime with the royal family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, when Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Jack Farthing plays Prince Charles in the film, with Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins rounding out the ensemble.

“Spencer” was produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

The release date announcement comes on the same day that Netflix released the first look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown” Season 5. Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin, who earned a Golden Globe for portraying the royal in the hit drama’s fourth season. Dominic West plays Prince Charles in the upcoming season in a role previously taken up by Josh O’Connor. The show features Debicki as the princess through the early 1990s and West as her estranged husband.