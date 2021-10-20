Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not.

“Let’s do something new,” Stewart says.

Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Asked if it was a definitive “no,” Stewart says, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Multiple actors have played (or voiced) the Joker, the archnemesis of Batman, including Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto and Mark Hamill. The late Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Academy Awards for their portrayals of the Clown Prince of Crime in “The Dark Knight” (2008) in supporting actor and “Joker” (2019) in lead actor, respectively.

Stewart starred alongside Pattinson in the “Twilight” films, but this social media chatter doesn’t seem to be leading to any casting at the moment.

The 31-year-old actor has plenty on her schedule to keep her busy. “Spencer” debuted at Venice and Telluride, where Stewart received critical acclaim for her fictional interpretation of Princess Diana. At the moment, Stewart is the only contender who would be a first-time nominee and is in the lead on Variety‘s Oscar predictions chart for best actress, ahead of Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). There are other possible contenders that could factor in, but their movies haven’t been widely seen yet, such as Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”) and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

Besides being a guest on an upcoming episode of “Variety Awards Circuit” podcast, she also just wrapped on the next David Cronenberg film, “Crimes of the Future,” with other anticipated projects coming down the pike.