Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

“We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.”

Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change: this time: “We want you to know that we see you, we appreciate you and tonight we applaud you.”

Denis Villeneuve was honored with the Visionary Award for his directorial work in “Dune,” presented by Bardem at the ceremony held at Avalon Hollywood’s Bardot event space.

“Visionary is not a term to be thrown around lightly, but it’s entirely appropriate for what Denis Villeneuve has delivered to the big screen,” said Bardem.

Villeneuve thanked his cast and crew for helping him realize his vision.

“For me, cinema has always been interlinked with the idea of awakened dreams,” he said. “I would have never been able to bring this dream to reality without my incredible cast and my amazing crew… I owe them everything.”

“Spencer” star Stewart presented Pablo Larraín with the Best Director award, saying, “Making this movie with you is something I will absolutely never forget.”

Larraín thanked Stewart and spoke of how film is the perfect medium to help interpret Diana’s legacy.

“Everyone has a different relationship and idea with Diana, and cinema can do that, it can be that strange object that is completed by the viewer,” he said.

Peter Sarsgaard feted Maggie Gyllenhaal with the Breakthrough Director award for “The Lost Daughter,” which marks Gyllenhaal’s feature debut. Sarsgaard stars in the film alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. Gyllenhaal also penned the screenplay adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel.

“I’m so grateful for this award and to be honored by all of the people behind the camera who, of course I know, my movie would be nothing without them,” said Gyllenhaal.

For “Swan Song,” Ali honored director Benjamin Cleary as screenwriter for the film. “All of these films wouldn’t exist if a screenwriter didn’t put pen to paper, to harness their imagination into a blueprint for an actor to work from,” Ali said. Cleary replied, “What an honor, what a talent, thank you for those words. I’m moved.”

Other honorees included: “The Harder They Fall” costume designer Antoinette Messam, presented by Regina King; “The Guilty” sound editors Mandell Winter and David Esparza, presented by Gyllenhaal; “Red Rocket” producers Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou, presented by Simon Rex; “Coming 2 America” makeup department co-heads Vera Steimberg, Marc Arceneaux and Mike Marino, presented by Jermaine Fowler and Bella Murphy; “The French Dispatch” composer Alexandre Desplat; the Animation Film Award to Carlos Lopez Estrada for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” presented by Awkwafina; and the Craft Achievement Award for “CODA”, presented by Marlee Matlin.

Additionally, cast members from “Mass” including Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs, honored Lindsey Moran and Mia Lyon Cherp as property masters for the film.

The Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards were presented by the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine and watchmaker Hamilton.

(Pictured: Jamie Dornan and Kristen Stewart)