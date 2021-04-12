Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s ‘Man From Toronto’ Set for January 2022

Sony Pictures has set the action comedy “Man From Toronto” for an early 2022 release.

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco star in the acton-comedy which will open in theaters on Jan. 14 ,2022.

The film revolves around a case of a mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “Man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon follows as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, directed the project. Robbie Fox wrote the script from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his partners at Escape Artists.

