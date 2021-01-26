Kevin Hart to Star Alongside Cate Blanchett in ‘Borderlands’

Kevin Hart is joining Cate Blanchett in the cast of “Borderlands,” a movie adaptation of the popular video game.

Hart will play Roland, a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. Eli Roth, whose resume includes “The House With a Clock in its Walls” and Bruce Willis-led action thriller “Death Wish,” is directing “Borderlands.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” said Roth. “‘Borderlands’ is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane adds, Kevin has been behind some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, and our source material is inspired by one of the world’s best-selling video games. We love the way our filmmaking team has adapted this story and we couldn’t be in better creative hands.”

More to come…