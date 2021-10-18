NBA Star Kevin Garnett Signs First-Look Deal With Village Roadshow

Village Roadshow has signed NBA star Kevin Garnett to a first-look partnership, which will span television, film and digital content.

Garnett runs Content Cartel Studios with partners Brian Bennett and Mike Marangu. The first project up at the global-facing company is a feature documentary on hall of famer Wilt Chamberlain, who holds two NBA championships and in 1962 became the only player to score 100 points in a single game. The documentary will be directed by Gotham Chopra from Religion of Sports, and produced by Content Cartel, Heeltap Entertainment and Happy Madison.

“After focusing on my profession for 21 years, I decided to start my new career in production with the same passion, drive and dedication I had when I played,” Garnett said. “I quickly learned to be successful in this game. The same rules apply, it’s all about your team! That’s why it’s an honor and privilege to be working with Steve Mosko and VREG, we are the new super team.”

Village Roadshow CEO Mosko added that his shop has “been working with Kevin and team for some time and it has been clear from the outset that his passion and commitment to creating a thriving production company that entertains, impacts and informs with its content. This partnership will be integrated into VREG’s overall content strategy and further expands VREG’s endeavors in sports stories alongside our other areas of focus and genres in narrative film, scripted and non-scripted content for streaming and linear distribution platforms.”

Garnett last appeared as himself in the 2019 awards player “Uncut Gems.”