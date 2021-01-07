Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Lands ‘Loki’ EP Michael Waldron as Writer

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s highly anticipated “Star Wars” project just took a big step forward, with “Loki” executive producer and writer Michael Waldron signing on to write the screenplay, Variety has confirmed.

Waldron’s work on the “Star Wars” movie is part of a larger deal he’s signed with Disney, suggesting a long-term relationship with the company and its live-action divisions. Along with his duties on the Disney Plus series “Loki,” Waldron recently wrote the upcoming Marvel Studios feature “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Waldron first cut his teeth in the business working on various projects for Dan Harmon, including “Rick and Morty” and “Community.” He recently executive produced and co-wrote the Starz drama “Heels,” about a family of pro wrestlers starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

Disney first confirmed that Feige was developing a “Star Wars” feature in Sept. 2019, but otherwise Lucasfilm and Feige have remained tight lipped about the project. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm has aggressively expanded its Star Wars slate for Disney Plus, announcing 10 more series for the streamer in the wake of the success of “The Mandalorian.”

By contrast, the company has been far more conservative about its Star Wars feature slate; in Dec. 2020, during Disney’s Investors Day presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy formally announced two new “Star Wars” movies, the first, “Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, and the second untitled film directed by Taika Waititi.

Deadline first reported Waldron’s deal.

More to come…

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report.