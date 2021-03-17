Kenneth Branagh’s Drama ‘Belfast’ Sets Release Date

Kenneth Brangh’s upcoming drama “Belfast” will be released theatrically on Nov. 12.

Written and directed by Branagh, the film stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill. “Belfast” tells the story of one boy’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s. Dornan and Balfe play a glamorous working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, and Dench and Hinds portray the wry and spry grandparents.

Focus Features acquired the film last year and will distribute the movie domestically. Its parent company, Universal Pictures, is unveiling the film internationally.

Branagh, who has previously directed “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Cinderella,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Thor,” calls “Belfast” his most personal film.

“It’s about coming home — a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour,” he says.

The film is produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas.

Prior to the premiere of “Belfast,” Branagh has “Death on the Nile,” the sequel to his 2017 whodunit “Murder on the Orient Express.” Based on the Agatha Christie novel, the film follows the exploits of renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and is slated to open on the big screen in September.

Branagh has also been tapped to directed the forthcoming Bee Gee’s biopic for Paramount Pictures. It will chronicle the life and times of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, the singer and songwriters responsible for dozens of No. 1 hits and the popular soundtrack for the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever.”