Gravitas Ventures Acquires Documentary ‘Finding Kendrick Johnson’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for “Finding Kendrick Johnson,” the new documentary about the complex case behind the death of a Georgia high school student, set to premiere on July 30.

Director Jason Pollock, known for his previous documentary “Stranger Fruit” about the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, promises that the film will present new evidence in the case of Kendrick Johnson, who was found dead and rolled up in a gym mat at his Georgia high school in 2013. Though Johnson’s death was ruled an accident by the state, separate autopsies concluded otherwise, pointing to non-accidental blunt force trauma. “The case of Kendrick Johnson is one of the most important in U.S. history. KJ deserves justice, and hopefully our film will help his family get one step closer to that outcome,” Pollock said.

“Finding Kendrick Johnson” is narrated and executive produced by “Black-ish” actor Jenifer Lewis. “This is the most important film I’ve ever worked on. What this family has gone through is unspeakable but we must speak it so the public knows the truth. Jason has done a brilliant job on this vital story of injustice,” she added in the statement.

Popular on Variety

“Gravitas is proud to partner with Jason Pollock again on his latest film, which now more than ever, reinforces the notion that justice and accountability should be vigorously pursued, no matter how long it takes,” said Brendan M. Gallagher, Gravitas Ventures executive vice president and general counsel.

The film will play in 20 theaters nationwide and will also be available on demand. Gravitas Ventures is a Red Arrow Studios Company.