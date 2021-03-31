Kelvin Harrison Jr. Lands Lead in Searchlight’s Period Biopic ‘Chevalier de Saint-Georges’

Kelvin Harrison Jr., the breakout star of festival hits “Luce” and “Waves,” has landed the leading role in Searchlight Pictures’ “Chevalier de Saint-Georges.”

Harrison Jr. will play the title character, known historically as the Black Mozart, an illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. The artist rose to improbable heights in French society as a world famous fencer and celebrated violinist-composer, only to face an abrupt downfall after an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court.

Variety previously reported that the film would be directed by DGA Award-nominee and “Westworld” helmer Stephen Williams, with a script from Emmy nominee and “Atlanta” writer-executive producer Stefani Robinson.

Harrison Jr. was BAFTA-nominated for his work in “Luce,” a startling and tense racially-charged family drama costarring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth. In 2020, he starred in “The Photograph” opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and played the male lead in “The High Note” opposite Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. He also portrays Fred Hampton in the Oscar-nominated Aaron Sorkin drama “The Trial Of The Chicago 7.”

Recently, the actor wrapped “Cyrano” with Peter Dinklage, as well as Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley project, starring as legendary musician B.B. King. He will appear opposite Zendaya on season two of the acclaimed HBO drama “Euphoria.”