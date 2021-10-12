Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche, Cress Williams to Star in Murder Mystery ‘What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz and Anne Heche are starring in “What Remains,” a murder mystery that is shooting in Texas.

The film centers on a small town pastor (Williams) forced to contend with an act of forgiveness when the convict (Lutz) he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later. At the same time, the town sheriff (Heche) is investigating another murder that may be related.

The indie film is written and directed by Nathan Scoggins, who previously wrote, produced and directed “The Least of These” and “The Perfect Summer.” Ralph Winter (“X-Men,” “Hocus Pocus”) and Korey Pollard (“Chicago Fire”) serve as executive producers. The film is being co-financed by Sharpened Iron Studios. Sean Doherty, founder and CEO of Sharpened Iron, is also on board as an executive producer.

Other notable cast members include Marcus Gladney Jr (“The Underground Railroad”, “City on a Hill”) and Stelio Sevante (“Infidel, “Running for Grace,” “The Chosen”). Grammy-winning composer Mateo Messina (“Juno”, “Superstore”) is providing the score.

Williams has appeared in “Black Lightning,” “Never Been Kissed” and “Fallen.” Heche’s credits include “Hung,” “Volcano” and “Six Days Seven Nights.” Lutz has starred in the “Twilight” franchise, “Immortals” and “The Expendables 3.”

“I’m thrilled to be making this film in the Panhandle,” Scoggins said. “’What Remains’ is very much in a Southern Gothic tradition, and the Panhandle provides that sense of mystery and epic drama, as well as the scope and scale to make this story truly cinematic.”

“We could not be more proud or overjoyed that ‘What Remains’ is the first feature film from Sharpened Iron Studios,” Doherty said. “Nathan and the cast and crew are crafting a beautiful film about forgiveness and mercy.”

Production is expected to wrap later this fall.