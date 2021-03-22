Keanu Reeves to Star in and Produce ‘Brzrkr’ Live-Action Film and Anime Series for Netflix

Introducing the “Brzrkr” on-screen universe.

“Brzrkr” co-author and co-creator Keanu Reeves will star in and produce both a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his BOOM! Studios comic series for Netflix.

The new projects will be an expansion on the 12-episode limited series, which originated from an idea Reeves had been developing for a number of years.

The legendary action star makes his comic book debut with the series, written with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt. The comic series is illustrated by famed Marvel artist Ron Garney, with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.

“Brzrkr” (pronounced “berserker”) is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ (Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

The live-action film adaptation (starring Reeves) is set to be released first, with the anime series to follow, further expanding the “Brzrkr” universe by exploring different elements of the story. Reeves will also reprise his role in the series and voice his character.

BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will produce alongside Reeves and Company Films’ Stephen Hamel. Adam Yoelin will exec produce for BOOM! Studios, which has a first-look deal for live-action and animated television series with Netflix.

“Brzrkr” has already been a massive success for BOOM! Studios since its March 3 launch. The inaugural issue has sold over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling debut in almost 30 years.

For more than three decades, Reeves has been one of the most bankable action stars in Hollywood. Reeves recently completed production on “Matrix 4,” reprising his iconic role as Neo, which will be released later this year. The actor is also set to begin production on “John Wick 4” this spring.

Reeves is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Ziffren. BOOM! is repped by UTA & Matt Saver.