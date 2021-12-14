Lodge Kerrigan’s ‘Keane’ Gets 4K Restoration and U.S. Theatrical Release With Grasshopper (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Girlfriend Experience” director Lodge Kerrigan’s 2004 movie “Keane,” starring Damian Lewis and Abigail Breslin, is getting a 4K restoration and a U.S. theatrical release.

Grasshopper Film snapped up distribution rights to the critically acclaimed pic, which is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and produced by Andrew Fierberg. “Keane” — in 4K — will premiere in cinemas in early 2022, followed by releases on VOD, TV and home video. (The movie received a limited theatrical release in New York back in 2005.)

“Keane” turns on William Keane (Lewis) who is struggling to cope six months after his six-year-old daughter was abducted from New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal while traveling with him. Repeatedly drawn to the site of the abduction, Keane wanders the bus station, compulsively replaying the events of that fateful day as if hoping to change the outcome. When one day he meets a financially strapped woman, Lynn Bedik (Amy Ryan), and her seven-year-old daughter, Kira (Abigail Breslin), at a transient hotel, Keane becomes increasingly attached to Kira and uses her to fill the void left by his own daughter’s disappearance.

“Masterfully written and directed, with incredibly committed performances from Damien Lewis, Amy Ryan and Abigail Breslin, Lodge Kerrigan’s third feature feels as urgent and vital today as it’s ever been,” said Grasshopper Film CEO Ryan Krivoshey. “We are thrilled to be working with Lodge on the re-release of ‘Keane’ and can’t wait for audiences to see this beautiful new restoration in theaters.”

Kerrigan added: “I am very grateful to be working with Grasshopper Film on the re-release of ‘Keane,’ after its initial release in 2005. I greatly admire Grasshopper’s catalogue and I am honored to have my work included.”

The 4K edition of the film was completed this year at Technicolor – PostWorks New York, with Nat Jencks serving as colorist. Kerrigan and editor Kristina Boden supervised the production.

“Keane” marked Kerrigan’s third feature. His previous movies were “Clean, Shaven” and “Claire Dolan.” He also co-created, wrote and directed the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” while other TV directing credits include “The Americans,” “The Killing” and “Homeland.”

Founded in 2015, Grasshopper Film has a 350-title library that includes recent releases such as Tsai Ming-Liang’s “Days,” Sky Hopinka’s “Malni – Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore,” Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela” and “Drive My Car” director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Asako I & II.”

Upcoming releases include Michelangelo Frammartino’s “Il Buco”; Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Futura”; Todd Chandler’s “Bulletproof”; James Vaughn’s “Friends and Strangers”; and Khalik Allah’s “IWOW: I Walk on Water.”