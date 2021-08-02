Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer and Will Undergo Surgery

Comedian Kathy Griffin took to social media to reveal that she has stage one lung cancer and is undergoing surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she wrote on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Monday morning. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Griffin said her recovery should take about a month, and she added that she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine. Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have have been even more serious,” she added. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life. XXOO, KG.”

Fans and fellow celebrities showed their support for Griffin on social media. Actor Caroline Rhea commented on Griffin’s Instagram post, “Sending you lots of love Kathy,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Shangela wrote “Sending you lots of love sister.”

Referenced in her post, Griffin faced backlash for criticizing former President Donald Trump during his four-year administration, including posting a gory photo with his severed head in 2017.