Kartik Aaryan, Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, Harman Baweja Team for ‘Captain India’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan (“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”) will headline RSVP and Baweja Studios’ “Captain India,” to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, Aaryan will play a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process. Aaryan stars in Netflix’s upcoming film “Dhamaka,” a remake of 2013 Korean film “The Terror Live.”

“’Captain India’ is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country,” said Aaryan.

Mehta is a celebrated filmmaker whose films, including “Aligarh” and “Shahid,” receive global festival play. His “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story,” for Sony LIV, was one of the most streamed series of 2020 in India.

“‘Captain India,’ which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands,” said Mehta.

Former Disney UTV MD Ronnie Screwvala will produce for RSVP alongside Baweja Studios’ Harman Baweja, who has also written the film.

“’Captain India’ is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds,” said Screwvala. “Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India.’”

Before turning producer, Baweja was an actor with credits including “Victory,” “Love Story 2050” and “What’s Your Raashee?”

“’Captain India’ is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience,” said Baweja. “I’m excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan.”

Baweja Studios’ Vicky Bahri (“Bhaukaal”) is serving as co-producer and RSVP’s Sonia Kanwar (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) as associate producer. Principal photography will commence early 2022.

Screwvala’s film projects underway include “Pippa,” “Sitara,” “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Tejas.”