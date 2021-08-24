Taryn Manning Thriller ‘Karen’ Sets Premiere Date With Four Other Titles in BET ‘Summer of Chills’ Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

BET is closing out the summer with a block of original feature films, including the Taryn Manning lightning rod “Karen.”

Titled “Summer of Chills,” the slate of suspense thrillers includes three BET original movies and the linear debut of two titles from streaming service BET Plus.

Stars including Paula Patton, Lauren London, LisaRaye McCoy, Loretta Devine, Wood Harris, V. Bozeman, Columbus Short, Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton and Ledisi.

“Karen,” a suspense thriller about an entitled and twisted racist woman who comes undone after a Black couple moves into the McMansion next door, will air on Sept. 14. An early look at the title, a pejorative term for toxic white women who’d like to speak to the manager, caused a stir on social media and drew comparisons to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke play the couple attempting to assimilate into their new neighborhood, thwarted by microaggressions that eventually become overt from the titular Karen and her cop brother.

Here’s the full “Summer of Chills” lineup:

“Always & Forever”: Aug. 31 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/3 at 10/9c:

After a tragedy reunites Nicole with her childhood friends, they each find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. Nicole knows this can’t be a coincidence. The secrets of their past are coming back to haunt them. This thriller stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robbie Jones, Loretta Devine, Wood Harris, and Lauren London.

“Twice Bitten”: Sept. 7 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/10 at 10/9c:

LisaRaye McCoy stars in this whodunit about a sexy conman targeting his next mark, for his latest swindle. His routine scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal, and murder. Twice Bitten also stars Kevin A. Walton, Shanica Knowles, Dorian Gregory and Ledisi.

“Karen”: Sept. 14 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/17 at 10/9c:

An entitled, racist, Caucasian woman (Taryn Manning) pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (Cory Hardrict; Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door. Additional cast includes Greg Alan Williams, Lorenzo Cromwell and V. Bozeman.

“Influence”: Sept. 21 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/24 at 10/9c:

From New York Times best-selling author, Carl Weber, comes the story of the Hudson’s—a family of African American lawyers led by famed attorney Bradley Hudson. Along with his son Lamont, daughter Desiree and new wife Carla, they are handed the task to defend Grammy Award Winning singer Savannah who has been charged with the murder of her husband Kyle Kirby. Influence stars Roger Guenveur Smith, Kellita Smith, Nadine Ellis, Gary Dourdan, Broderick Hunter, Columbus Short, Todd Anthony, Drew Sidora, Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton, and Bebe Drake. Influence is a BET+ Original Film that originally debuted on February 20, 2020.

“Sacrifice”: Sept. 28 at 10pm/9c | encore 10/1 at 10/9c:

Starring Paula Patton, this legal thriller follows entertainment lawyer, and all-around power player, Daniella Hernandez as she navigates the unruly lives of her rich and famous clients. In her attempt to protect her often nefarious clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant, tech genius, and her loyal, fatherly driver. The reputation of Daniella and her clients proves problematic to LA law enforcement, forcing her to be at odds with her sorority sister turned nemesis. Sacrifice is a BET+ Original Film that originally debuted on December 19, 2019 and has been picked-up as a BET+ Original Series set to launch later this year.

Watch a sizzle reel of the films below: