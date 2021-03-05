Kandell Brothers, Screenwriters and Producers Behind ‘Moana,’ ‘Adrift,’ Sign With Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Aaron and Jordan Kandell , the identical twin brother screenwriters and producers, have signed with Range Media partners.

Operating through the banner Twin Ink, their previous credits include Disney’s award winning animated film “Moana” and the 2018 feature “Adrift,” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin — helping the duo establish a reputation for world-building around projects inspired by true stories and four-quadrant family fare.

“Institutions don’t matter, relationships do, and for the past decade we have formed an unbreakable bond with Tanya Cohen, a tireless cheerleader and champion who we will follow to the ends of the earth,” the brothers told Variety, referencing the former WME partner who recently moved to Range. “Fortunately this move only required crossing Wilshire. We are honored to be a humble drop in the sea of talent Range Media Partners represents, and excited to join a family of fierce and fearless advocates. Without Rich Cook our film ‘Adrift’ would not have been made. We are thrilled to reunite with him and set out on exciting new voyages with the rest of the incredible RMP team.”

In addition to Range, the Kandells are represented by attorney Leslie Abell.

Twin Ink has numerous notable upcoming projects, including scripts for: “Supernormal,” a Netflix comedy starring Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Daisy Ridley from Dan Lin’s Rideback; “Sidekicks,” a reimagining of classic fairy tales through the eyes of the heroes’ under-appreciated helpers, for Paramount and Chernin; and “Stranded,” a true dog tale that’s pitched as “Castaway” meets “The Black Stallion”. They are also attached to produce “Conviction,” from writer Chris K Bright which Malpaso Productions is making for Warner Bros.

In the TV space, they’re creators on “Swift Harding,” an original family adventure series mixing elements of “Romancing the Stone” and “The Parent Trap, with Chris Columbus attached to direct. They’ve also got “Capitol,” a limited series centered on the Congressional Page Cocaine Scandal of the early ’80s, from director Peter Farrelly, and an untitled project about the rise, fall, and future of one of America’s greatest dynasties.

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.

A collective of leaders in the entertainment and business industries, Range Media Partners manages clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism, with an eye toward the evolving media landscape.