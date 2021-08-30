Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson’s Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Boarded by Orogen, The Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

Film financier Orogen Entertainment has boarded romantic comedy “Meet Cute,” starring “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, recently seen in “The King of Staten Island” and “The Suicide Squad.” The Exchange acquired the international sales rights; ICM is handling U.S. The Exchange will introduce the movie to international buyers during Toronto Film Festival.

“Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehman (“Blue Jay,” “Paddleton”), based on an original screenplay by Noga Pnueli. It has just wrapped filming in New York City, as Cuoco informed followers on Instagram.

The movie follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When Sheila (Cuoco) finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to repeatedly travel back in time to relive the best date of her life and figure out where it all went wrong. The premise: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

The film is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans and Rachel Reznich of Weed Road Pictures, and Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju of Convergent Media. Brian O’Shea, Caddy Vanasirikul and Nat McCormick of The Exchange and Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media through Orogen are serving as executive producers.

“We are very excited to bring the romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’ to life with Pete, Kaley and the team, and look forward to showing the international market the project as it has such a compelling cast with incredible chemistry,“ said Blair Ward of Orogen and O’Shea of The Exchange.

In addition to “Meet Cute,” The Exchange’s Toronto sales lineup includes Justine Bateman and Olivia Munn’s “Violet” and Morgan Freeman’s “Muti.”