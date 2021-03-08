Animated Musical About Demon Hunting K-Pop Girl Group in the Works at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Animation is developing a new movie about a pack of female K-Pop stars who slay evil spirits in between gigs.

“K-Pop: Demon Hunters” is underway at the Oscar-winning studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

Kang, whose credits include “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” is mounting the project as an homage to her Korean pride and the wildly popular K-Pop music she grew up with. The movie is described as an action adventure that follows a world-renowned girl group, as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters. It will be set against a colorful backdrop of fashion, food, style and music.

Joining Kang and Appelhans (“Wish Dragon”) is Oscar-winning producer Aron Warner, of “Shrek.”

“Having been a fan of the genre since its beginnings in the ’90s, this film is my love letter to K-Pop and my Korean roots. It encompasses and celebrates everything K-Pop is – it’s the film I would want to see as a lifelong fan and I hope the millions of K-Pop fans out there in the world will feel the same,” said Kang.

Appelhans said he has “always wanted to do a film about the power of music – to unite, bring joy, build community. K-Pop is the greatest embodiment of this in our lifetime, and we’re really excited to honor and showcase that through the lens of animation.”

Joining the artistic leadership of the film include production designer Mingjue Helen Chen (“Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Big Hero 6”) and art director Ami Thompson (“Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet”). A release timetable was not immediately set.