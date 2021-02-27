‘Justice League’ Investigator Says Walter Hamada Did Not Interfere, WarnerMedia Defends Exec From Ray Fisher Allegations

WarnerMedia has broken its silence over Ray Fisher’s recent tweets about the investigation into alleged misconduct on the set of “Justice League.”

In the most recent tweet, posted Saturday morning, Fisher claimed that DC Films President Walter Hamada interfered in the investigation, and that Warner Bros. lied to the press about it.

“Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?” Fisher wrote, adding: “But hey, Black Superman,” in reference to the news that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a new Superman film for Warner Bros. and DC.

In response, WarnerMedia released a statement defending Hamada and upholding that the investigation was done in a fair way.

“Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent ‘Justice League’ investigation,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia told Variety. “As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It’s time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively.”

Katherine B. Forrest, a former federal judge and current investigator into the alleged misconduct on the “Justice League” set, also released a statement affirming Hamada’s innocence.

“I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the ‘Justice League’ investigation. He did not,” Forrest said. “I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation.”

