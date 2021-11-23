‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Prologue: T-Rex Crashes Drive-In Movie Theater in Special Footage

Universal Pictures has debuted a special prologue for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sequel to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” premiering in theaters on June 10, 2022.

The prologue, which will not be featured in the film but instead acts as a separate beginning to the story, starts 65 million years in the past. A prehistoric landscape is shown filled with dinosaurs, including seven new species never-before-seen in a “Jurassic” film. The dinosaurs coexist with each other, as well as bugs and birds, as they go through their lives: calmly flying through the air, drinking from lakes and tending to their young.

But the dinosaurs’ vicious side soon comes out when two T-Rexes fight to the death before the prologue jumps back into the present. A T-Rex appears at a drive-in movie, flipping cars and terrorizing civilians as a helicopter looms above, trying to shoot her down before she disappears.

“Settle down, kid. She can’t run forever,” the pilot says.

Colin Trevorrow, who directs “Jurassic World: Dominion,” also helmed the prologue. Michael Giacchino scored the prologue as well as “Jurassic World,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The new dinosaur species were created by Industrial Magic & Light, the visual effects company that has worked on all “Jurassic” films.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise. Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael co-write from a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The film is from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produce, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley as producers.

Watch the action-packed prologue below.