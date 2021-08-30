‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel Is in the Works From Disney

The “Jungle Cruise” is setting sail again.

A sequel to the adventure movie, based on the theme park ride, is in the works after “Jungle Cruise” crossed $100 million at the domestic box office this past weekend.

Dynamic duo Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back for another adventure as pun-obsessed riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave explorer Dr. Lily Houghton.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to return, as are executive producer Scott Sheldon and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Michael Green, who co-wrote “Jungle Cruise” with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, will write the sequel.

More to come…