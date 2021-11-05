A24 Picks Up Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’

A24 acquired U.S. rights to Nicole Holofcener’s new comedy “Beth & Don,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, at AFM.

Last week, Variety exclusively revealed that Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener would reunite for the movie after their 2013 hit “Enough Said.”

Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth, a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. According to the official longline, the film’s plot kicks off when, one day, Beth overhears Don admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years and it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives. Written and directed by Holofcener, “Beth & Don” is set to begin shooting in early 2022.

The 11-time Emmy winner will also produce the film alongside Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman who produced “Enough Said” and are longtime collaborators with both Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus.

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the sale of the U.S. rights to A24, which will release the project theatrically. Film Nation is handling all international sales.

The acquisiton also marks Louis-Dreyfus’s second film with A24, after recently wrapped “Tuesday,” the directorial debut from Dainah Oniunias-Pusic.

Holofcener is repped by UTA and attorney Alan Wertheimer. Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA, ID and attorney Jonathan West. Likely Story is repped by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.

More to come…