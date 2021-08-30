Judith Light Joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Judith Light has joined the packed cast of Searchlight Pictures’ dark comedy “The Menu.”

The two-time Tony winner will star alongside the previously announced Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the film, as well as Hong Chau (“Downsizing”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Favourite”), John Leguizamo (“Ghetto Klown”) and Janet McTeer (“Ozark”).

“Succession” and “Entourage” helmer Mark Mylod is directing the project, which follows a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu — and some shocking surprises.

Will Tracy (“Succession”) and Seth Reiss (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) wrote the script. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries are producing. Overseeing for Searchlight are film production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, and director of film development Zahra Phillips.

Light has been on a tear since her acclaimed 2016 debut as Shelly Pfefferman, the troubled matriarch of Amazon Studios’ “Transparent.” That role earned her three primetime Emmy nominations, and led to a prolific run with Ryan Murphy in projects like “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “The Politician.”

She will next be seen in the anticipated “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and counts a memorable turn in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Netflix Oscasr hopeful “Tick,Tick… Boom!” Light also joined the cast of the Starz horror series “Shining Vale” from co-creator Sharon Horgan, and is set to co-star and executive produce upcoming limited series “Shadows in the Vineyard.”

Light is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and DPN.