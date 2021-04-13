Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With New Republic Pictures

Riff Raff Entertainment, the company founded by Oscar nominee Jude Law and Ben Jackson, has signed a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures.

The deal is for both feature film and television production. New Republic, which was founded Brian Oliver and counts Bradley Fischer as its president, has signed four first-look deals in the last year. These include pacts with Francis Lawrence’s production company about:blank, Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories. They are also working on such upcoming films as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Coming 2 America,” which was recently released on Amazon.

“We are thrilled to join forces with New Republic Pictures. They have a commitment to creating the highest level of content, and their slate of projects reflects that. We look forward to working with Brian, Brad and their whole team to elevate our current projects in development and to identify new and inspiring material to take into production together,” Law said.

“The New Republic team is thrilled to be working with Jude, Ben and the Riff Raff team, whose vision, talent and relationships make them incredible producers and enviable partners. We hit the ground running from our very first meeting and can’t wait to help them bring to life a quickly growing slate of amazing projects across film and television,” Fischer and Oliver said.

Riff Raff recently wrapped production on “True Things,” an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book ”True Things About Me” that will star Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke. Its previous credits include the Kenneth Branagh remake of “Sleuth.” Additionally, Riff Raff has numerous series and films in various stages of development. Law previously starred in “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Captain Marvel.”

Law is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, ID and Premier.