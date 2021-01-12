‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ to Premiere at Sundance Film Festival

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will have its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The 2021 edition, which runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, is rolling out in numerous cities across the country as the annual gathering goes virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary “Captains of Zaatari” has also been added to the Sundance lineup and will debut in the world doc competition. Tickets for these additions are on sale now. See the complete Sundance lineup here.

“We are delighted to welcome these powerful works into our program,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “In a year where our festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries.”

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” a historical drama about the life and assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, will premiere on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. MT on the digital platform and at “satellite screenings” in socially distanced arthouse theaters or drive-in venues across the country. Shaka King directed the film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Lil Rel Howery. For those not at Sundance, “Judas and the Black Messiah” launches on HBO Max and on the big screen on Feb. 12.

“Captains of Zaatari” will be unveiled to Sundance attendees on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. MT on the festival’s digital platform. The doc centers on two best friends — Mahmoud and Fawzi — who are trapped in a refugee camp in Jordan but dream of becoming professional football players. When a renowned sports academy scout visits the camp, they both have a chance to accomplish their goals. Ali El Arabi directed and produced the film.