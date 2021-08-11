Michael B. Jordan Plays a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan stars in the first trailer for the appropriately titled romantic drama “A Journal for Jordan,” directed by Denzel Washington.

The film is based on the memoir “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy. It follows the real-life story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Jordan, who writes letters to his newborn son, also named Jordan, while he’s overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006, when his son was jus seven months old, but his wife Canedy, played in the movie by Chanté Adams, keeps all the poignant letters in a book for their son.

“A Journal for Jordan” is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, who adapted the 2017 historical drama “Mudbound” from the novel of the same name. He earned a nod for best adapted screenplay at that year’s Academy Awards. Washington will direct in addition to producing alongside Jordan, via his Outlier Society production company. Other producers include Escape Artist’s Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Ange Giannetti is overseeing for Sony Pictures.

Jordan most recently starred in the action film “Without Remorse” earlier this year and the legal drama “Just Mercy” in 2019. He also made a cameo appearance as himself in the Warner Bros. film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and is gearing up to direct and star in the third installment of his “Creed” franchise. Washington most recently directed and starred in the 2016 film “Fences,” which earned Oscar nominations for best picture, adapted screenplay, actor (Washington) and supporting actress (Viola Davis). He most recently starred in “The Little Things” and produced “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and up next he’s got “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Frances McDormand.

Watch the trailer below. The film releases in theaters this Christmas.