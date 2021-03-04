‘Good Lord Bird’ Star Joshua Caleb Johnson Joins Blumhouse Amazon Feature ‘Bingo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joshua Caleb Johnson, the breakout star of the acclaimed Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird,” has landed a key role in the upcoming Blumhouse feature “Bingo.”

One of several on Blumhouse’s Amazon Studios genre slate, highlighting female and emerging filmmakers, Johnson joins the previously announced Adriana Barraza in the film from director and co-writer Gigi Saul Guerrero.

Johnson will play Caleb, a teenager being raised by a single mother and living in his grandmother Dolores’ home, torn between his anger at the tough hand he’s been dealt in life and longing for connection, love and acceptance.

The star is currently nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie at this weekend’s Critics Choice Awards, for his role as Henry “Onion” Shackleford in “Good Lord Bird” opposite Ethan Hawke. He plays a fictional enslaved boy who meets John Brown and finds himself swept up in the abolitionist crusade to end slavery. Johnson was included in Variety’s Up Next list in the 2020 Power of Young Hollywood issue.

“Bingo” follows a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified in the barrio of Oak Springs. Alpha Lupita (Barraza) keeps them together as a community and family, but little do they know their beloved bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Shane McKenzie and Perry Blackshear penned the script with Guerrero, the Imagen Award-winning director of “Into the Dark: Culture Shock” and “The Purge” series. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey served as executive producers.

Johnson is represented by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Viewpoint LA.

The upcoming 2021 Welcome to the Blumhouse slate at Amazon also includes “The Manor,” “Black as Night,” and “Madres.”