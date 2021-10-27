Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect his nearby oil rig, but before he knows it, his entire family has landed with him on the rotting metal tower. From the depths of the ocean rises a massive megalodon known only by its name: the Black Demon. Under constant threat from this primeval species of shark, Paul must find a way to get his family back to shore alive.”

“The Black Demon” was developed by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass. Highland Film Group co-financed the picture and is representing worldwide rights to the movie. It will launch international sales at the upcoming American Film Market. Highland’s domestic distribution arm, The Avenue, has taken U.S. distribution rights and is targeting a 2023 release.

“The Black Demon” is produced by Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Silk Mass’ Jon Silk, alongside Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and R.U. Robot’s Petr Jákl. The movie is executive produced by production company Mucho Mas’ Phillip Braun, Simon Wise, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, The Avenue’s JJ Caruth and R.U. Robot’s Martin J. Barab. The Avenue and R.U. Robot are on board for financing.

“Survival thrillers centered on the apex predator of the ocean have captivated audiences for generations, and to have this fresh take helmed by the action master Adrian and led by the incredibly talented Josh, makes ‘The Black Demon’ a truly exciting project,” said Highland Film Group CEO Fraser. “We think audiences around the world will be excited to see this Mexican legend on the big screen for the first time,” added Mucho Mas’ Chapa.

Lucas can be seen next in “Lilly” alongside Academy Award-nominated Patricia Clarkson. He has appeared in Universal’s “The Forever Purge,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Undertow,” “Yellowstone” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” where he memorably romanced Reese Witherspoon.

Grünberg is known for directing “Get the Gringo” starring Mel Gibson, which he also co-wrote with Gibson, and Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” starring Sylvester Stallone.

Lucas is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Grünberg is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Inclusion and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate of films also includes Renny Harlin’s “The Misfits” starring Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon and Tim Roth; Allan Ungar’s “Bandit” with Josh Duhamel, Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert; and Andy Fickman’s “One True Loves” toplind by “Shang-Chi’s” Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.