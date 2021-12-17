Jordan Goudreau’s Failed Coup in Venezuela Inspires Film From Exile Content Studio, AP Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2020, Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Army special forces medic who won three Bronze Stars for bravery in combat, partnered with a rebellious former Venezuelan military officer accused by the U.S. of being a drug kingpin to organize an insurrection to topple President Nicolas Maduro.

That failed overthrow will be the basis for a new feature film, “The Coup,” that is being developed by Exile Content Studio and The Associated Press’ AP Productions. The movie will draw on a series of articles by AP correspondent Joshua Goodman as it seeks to understand the big personalities behind the geopolitical gambit. As Goodman’s articles made clear, Goudreau and the drug lord conspired to secretly train 300 deserters from the Venezuelan army in Colombia, then sneak them back into Venezuela. However, a lack of support from the Trump administration caused the plot to quickly unravel when Maduro’s intelligence network got wind of their efforts.

Goodman helped conceive the story for the film and will consult on the project, with C.C. Kilpatrick (“Stefan vs. ISIS”) set to write the screenplay.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to work with AP Productions and Josh Goodman on ‘The Coup,’ an incredible, true story about a modern-day Don Quixote who thought he could change the world but was totally ill-equipped to go up against the harsh realities of power,” Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile Content Studio, said.

“’The Coup” recounts the dramatic twists and turns of an ultimately failed attempt to take power in Venezuela at a chaotic time,” said Michael Fabiano, vice president of AP Productions. “We are very pleased to work with Exile Content to bring this compelling story to life.”

“The Coup” is in the early production phase and is set to be completed in the second half of 2022. AP Productions is a division of The Associated Press focused on developing, supporting and producing original films, documentaries, miniseries, online features, podcasts and books.

Los Angeles-based Exile Content Studio produces long and short-form content in Spanish and English. It recently announced a new development deal with Academy Award winner Benicio del Toro, launched a new kids division, Exile Kids, this year and acquired Dixo, a Spanish-language podcast network and production company. Launched in 2018, the company co-produced “Todo Va A Estar Bien” with Diego Luna as showrunner and “Sueño Real,” about Real Madrid´s women’s football team.