Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Luke Kleintank to Star in Thriller ‘The Good Neighbor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank will star in “The Good Neighbor,” a remake of German thriller “Unter Nachbarn.”

The movie will center on new neighbors David and Robert, who find themselves bonded by a hit-and-run accident. According to the official logline: “When the dead girl’s sister shows up to investigate, David, overcome with guilt, wonders if he can find redemption while Robert is determined to bury the past and keep his new friend for himself, no matter the cost.”

The film will be directed by Stephan Rick (“The Dark Side of the Moon”), from a script by Rick and Ross Partridge (“Room 104”). Rick also directed the original movie.

Dean Altit (“Misfits”) and Yulia Zayceva (“WarHunt”) are producing. Kia Jam and Igor Pronin are executive producing with casting by Ricki Maslar. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales, while Highland Film Group will oversee international sales.

Rhys Meyers won a Golden Globe for his performance in CBS’ limited series “Elvis,” and starred as a youthful and randy King Henry VIII in Showtime’s “The Tudors.” He also starred in NBC’s “Dracula” and History Channel’s “Vikings,” as well as “Mission: Impossible III,” “Match Point” and “Velvet Goldmine.”

Kleintank recently starred in the World War II epic “Midway,” “The Goldfinch” and “Max.” He also appeared in Amazon Prime’s “The Man in the High Castle.” He previously had recurring roles on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless,” ABC Family’s “Pretty Little Liars” and CBS’ “Person of Interest.”

Rick recently directed his English-language debut with “The Super,” which starred Val Kilmer.

Rhys Meyers is represented by Artist International Group, Kleintank is represented by Robert Stein Management, and Rick is repped by Above the Line and Gotham Group.