Jonathan Majors in Talks to Star in Spike Lee, Stefon Bristol’s Netflix Film ’Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’

Jonathan Majors is in talks to star in Spike Lee and Stefon Bristol’s “Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu” at Netflix.

Majors is in negotiations to play Gordon Hemingway, teaming up with Lee for a second outing, after starring in the filmmaker’s Netflix hit “Da 5 Bloods,” which debuted to critical acclaim last June. The movie has since been named the best film 2020 by the National Board of Review, among other accolades.

Lee and his “Da 5 Bloods” producing partners Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin will produce “Gordon Hemingway,” with Bristol (“See You Yesterday”) directing the adventure film.

Based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, with rewrites by Fredrica Bailey, the film is set in East Africa in 1928 and centers on Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country’s kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

The new project is the latest in a run of high-profile projects for the rising star, who earned a Gotham Award nomination for breakthrough actor, as well as an Independent Spirit Award nod for his performance in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

Majors most recently starred in the critically acclaimed and Golden Globe Award-nominated series “Lovecraft Country,” created by Misha Green and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. (Notably, though Cthulhu is a fictional cosmic being created by H.P. Lovecraft — who inspired the “Lovecraft Country” series — the “Gordon Hemingway” film is not based on the author’s works.)

The actor is currently in production on Black Label Media’s “Devotion,” directed by J.D. Dillard. He will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Western “The Harder They Fall,” starring opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield. Majors will also take on the role of Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” from director Peyton Reed.

Majors is repped by CAA, Management 360, Jackoway Austen and the Lede Company.

