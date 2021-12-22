‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Pushed Back to 2023

“John Wick” fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment.

Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the action movie, starring Keanu Reeves, would push back nearly a year from its planned May 27, 2022, release date. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will now debut in theaters on March 24, 2023, according to a new video teaser.

The news of the film’s delay comes as Reeves celebrates the release of the fourth chapter of “The Matrix” series, another one of the movie star’s most iconic franchises. “The Matrix Resurrections” launched in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max on Wednesday.

Watch the teaser for “John Wick: Chapter 4” below.

