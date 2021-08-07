‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Granted Restraining Order Against Model Who Accuses Him of Rape

“The Suicide Squad” star Joel Kinnaman has filed for a temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis, alleging that she has tried to “extort money” from him and has threatened physical harm to his family.

Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, has accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018 in New York while she was intoxicated. Kinnaman said the two had a “brief romantic relationship” in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters.

Kinnaman, who is Swedish but now lives in Los Angeles, posted a long statement on social media on Friday asserting that Davis has made “daily threats of physical harm” against him and his family.

Kinnaman alleges that she has vowed to smear him in public “with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections” and other assistance including another $400,000 for an apartment, a Sports Illustrated photo shoot and a verified Instagram page.

On Friday and early Saturday, Davis posted a stream of Instagram messages addressing her allegations. Some featured screenshots of text messages exchanged with “Joel Agent,” which she identified as manager Orlando John, that made reference to a plan and the two discussing lawyers.

“Why did Joel Kinnaman agent pay for my lawyer and my lawyer refused to go with the deal they wanted,” Davis wrote. “They wanted me to be silent. But let the true come out.”

Davis posted what she asserted was recent audio of her discussing the situation with Kinnaman in Swedish via Zoom. Kinnaman, in his statement, said the two had a lengthy call on July 25 in which “she more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual.” Davis asserted that he “begged for forgiveness.”

Kinnaman said in his statement that Davis’ “threats of violence against me and my family have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

Representatives for Kinnaman and Davis did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The conflict between Davis and Kinnaman erupted in the public eye Friday just as his highly anticipated Warner Bros. movie “The Suicide Squad” arrived in theaters and on HBO Max.